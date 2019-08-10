Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast

WASHINGTON (CNN) – President Donald Trump said Friday that Colin Kaepernick, former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers who’s now a free agent, should be allowed an opportunity to play again in the NFL – but “only if he’s good enough.

“Frankly, I’d love to see Kaepernick come in — if he’s good enough,” the President told reporters at the White House on Friday. “But I don’t want to see him come in because somebody thinks it’s a good PR move. If he’s good enough, he will be in.”