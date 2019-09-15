Alexa’s Late Night Weather

HANNIBLE, Ohio- The River Pilots hosted the Monroe Central Seminoles on Friday night. River won 48-27, improving to 1-2 on the season. The Pilots will take on Magnolia next on Friday, Sept. 20th at 7 p.m. Monroe Central will take on Caldwell next on Friday, Sept. 20th at 7 p.m. The Seminoles are now 2-1 on the season.