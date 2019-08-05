Alexa’s Late Night Weather Update

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WFLA/CNN) – A Michigan man who pleaded guilty to poisoning his ex-wife’s coffee with sleeping pills received a 60-day sentence after the judge determined he had shown “a sense of remorse.”

Brian Kozlowski, 46, faces 60 weekend days behind bars and five years of probation for poisoning his now ex-wife. Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith calls the sentence, handed down Thursday, “a slap in the face.”