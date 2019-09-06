Alexa’s Noon Weather Update

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A man confused about Ohio drug laws has called a police department demanding that officers return the small amount of marijuana they "stole" from him.

WXIX-TV reports the man told a Sharonville police dispatcher in an expletive-laced call Tuesday that it's legal to possess 100 grams (3.5 ounces) of marijuana, and the amount officers seized was just 4 grams (0.14 ounces).