Amber Alert issued for missing Pennsylvania toddler

Video

by: WHTM

Posted: / Updated:

MEADVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police has issued a statewide Amber Alert for a young girl they say was reportedly abducted by her father.

Two-year-old Dawyson Wright was last seen in Meadville, in Crawford County, with 27-year-old Travis Wright.

Travis Wright is believed to be driving a red 1988 Chevrolet Pickup Z-71 with a Pennsylvania license plate of ZKV-0618. The truck has a black hood.

Dawyson Wright has brown hair and brown eyes. She is wearing a pink and blue Levis shirt and pink pajama pants.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts should call 911 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter