America is running out of White Claw Hard Seltzer

(CNN) – A big problem is bubbling up for the nation’s top hard seltzer brand.

White Claw Seltzer, which is an industry leader, says there’s a nationwide shortage of the popular drink.

The company suggests it became the victim of its own success, with demand taking off faster than it expected.

White Claw sales spiked by almost 300 percent in July, compared to the same month last year.

The company says it’s working to increase its supply – but no word yet on when store shelves will be restocked fully.

The White Claw Hard Seltzer craze is reportedly a cultural phenomenon in Ohio, according to The Daring Kitchen.

The Buckeye state loves White Claw hard seltzers more than any other state in America, according to WKYC.

Ohio ranked No. 1 among states that talked about White Claw the most, according to data compiled by The Daring Kitchen, which tracked Twitter geotags during July and August.

According to WKYC, of more than 200,000 tracked tweets, Ohio ranked first in Twitter user discussion: