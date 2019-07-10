American Red Cross facing blood shortage following holiday

With less than a three-day supply of most blood types available, the American Red Cross is facing a blood shortage.

They have an emergency need for blood and platelet donors to replenish the blood supply.

The call for donations comes after the Fourth of July week in which there were significantly fewer blood drives than there normally would be during the typical week.

The Red Cross had a shortfall of 24,000 blood donations in June.

“Each unit of blood that’s donated can save up to three lives,” said Jason Keeling of the American Red Cross. “We provide blood products to hospitals from all across the region and so every donation that’s made is going to help someone sustain their life.”

Donors of all blood types, especially type-O, are urged to make an appointment to donate using the Blood Donor App on their website or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.