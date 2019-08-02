Annual golf scramble held for Patrick A. Clutter Scholarship

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia native, Patrick A. Clutter, lost his battle to cancer about 22 years ago.

However, year in and year out, Clutter is still making an impact across the Ohio Valley.

Shortly after his death, the Patrick A. Clutter Scholarship was created in his honor to award graduating seniors from Wheeling Park High School who want to continue their education in Broadcast Journalism.

This year’s winners, Steven Graebe and Paige Nolte, will be the scholarship’s 22nd recipients and will receive $2,500 each.

The annual golf scramble fundraiser for the scholarship takes place Friday.

“This golf scramble and scholarship is near and dear to my heart,” said Kelly Clutter, Co-Chairman of the Pat A. Scholarship. “It was my father, Pat Clutter. We are trying to keep his memory alive through students winning a scholarship.”

Patrick Clutter is also a member of the WTRF family.

Clutter served as the weekend Sports and Weather Anchor here at 7News, as well as the News Director for several years.

He was also the Director of the Broadcast Communications program at Wheeling Park High School.