Another successful WTRF Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair is in the books

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) — WTRF Ohio Valley Job and Career Fair took place Tuesday at the Highlands Event Center.

More than 50 businesses attended the job fair, seeking out quality candidates for a variety of positions.

Photo services were also available to applicants in need of professional headshots.

The job fair was sponsored by Youth Services System.

It’s nice to be able to meet a bunch of people that come in and have a variety of different backgrounds and get to talk a little bit about what we do. Amy Smith, Vice President of Human Resources at Crittention Services

Some employers at the job fair even conducted interviews on-site.

I’ve actually already interviewed somebody today and they’re pending background checks, so, hopefully they could be working for us in the next 48 to 72 hours. Aimee Reisinger, Human Resources Coordinator at Gumby’s & Geno’s

Hundreds of promising job seekers were in and out the door all day at the Highlands Event Center.