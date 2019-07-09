Attorney General Morrisey responds to Obamacare mock trial

Two groups in favor of keeping the Affordable Care Act held a mock trial Tuesday outside of Attorney General Partick Morrisey’s office.
Morrisey has since released a statement in response to the mock trial.
“We want to save private, affordable health insurance, and Obamacare makes that impossible. We must do something, because if we do nothing our system will collapse and open the door to a socialist platform that doubles your taxes and eliminates private health plans.”Attorney General Patrick Morrisey releases statement in response to Obamacare mock trials held Tuesday outside of his office.