Auction sign removed outside of Ye Olde Alpha

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The auction sign outside of the ‘Ye Olde Alpha’ restaurant has been removed, as of Monday, August 19.

This comes after rumblings that the local restaurant may be closing its doors.

However, after speaking with restaurant owner Charlie Schegel on Sunday, he confirmed there was no need to panic and the Alpha would not be going anywhere.

Schegel also told 7News that although the restaurant is undergoing ownership changes, this will not impact the business in any shape or form.