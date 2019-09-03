Autumn-like air returns soon

(7-Day FORECAST)
TONIGHT: More clouds with showers by Dawn, Lows 64-68.
WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 76-80.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool, Highs 73-77.
FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 75-79.
SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with lighter speeds, Highs 72-76.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 70.
MONDAY: Variable clouds and a little warmer, Highs 71-75.
TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with warmer air, Highs 74-78.
— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker