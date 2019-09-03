1  of  2
Breaking News
ODNR: Group of people may be responsible for woman’s death in Hocking Hills BREAKING: OVMC suspending inpatient, emergency medical services

Autumn-like air returns soon

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(7-Day FORECAST)

TONIGHT: More clouds with showers by Dawn, Lows 64-68.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds with a few showers, Highs 76-80.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool, Highs 73-77.

FRIDAY: Sun/cloud mix and pleasant, Highs 75-79.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with lighter speeds, Highs 72-76.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant, Highs near 70.

MONDAY: Variable clouds and a little warmer, Highs 71-75.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds with warmer air, Highs 74-78.

— WTRF StormTracker 7 Meteorologist Dr. Dave Walker

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Video

More Weather News

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Dr. Dave Walker's Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Dave Walker's Evening Forecast"
More Weather News

Wheeling 250 Parade

Job and Career Fair

Neal McCoy Contest

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter