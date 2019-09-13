Baby girl born at 9:11 p.m. on 9/11 weighing 9 pounds 11 ounces

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Wednesday, a Mississippi couple celebrated the birth of their daughter who has a rather unique distinction.

Christina Malone-Brown was born at Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown September 11 at 9:11p.m. weighing 9 pounds, 11 ounces.

Christina’s mom and dad, Cametrione Malone-Brown and Justin Brown, said the doctor exclaimed, “I’ve got a 9/11, 9/11, 9/11!”