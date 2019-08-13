Back to School: Armed Teachers

RICHMOND, Ohio (WTRF) — Recent mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso have prompted parents to purchase a bulletproof backpack in case of an emergency.

However, some school districts across the country, such as Edison Local Schools, are taking a more hands-on approach by allowing some staff to carry firearms on school property.

They have to go out and shoot at least a minimum of once a month. We’ve provided the entire group with some additional training on a monthly basis just to kinda get them on the same page. And then, they have to re-certify on a yearly basis. Bill Beattie, Superintendent of Edison Local Schools

Other districts have taken a more moderate approach by inserting tactical-grade pepper spray guns into schools, in addition to having Resource Officers.

However, all schools across the country have one common goal: keeping everyone safe.