Back to School: Armed Teachers

RICHMOND, Ohio (WTRF) — Recent mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso have prompted parents to purchase a bulletproof backpack in case of an emergency.

However, some school districts across the country, such as Edison Local Schools, are taking a more hands-on approach by allowing some staff to carry firearms on school property.

They have to go out and shoot at least a minimum of once a month. We’ve provided the entire group with some additional training on a monthly basis just to kinda get them on the same page. And then, they have to re-certify on a yearly basis.

Bill Beattie, Superintendent of Edison Local Schools

Other districts have taken a more moderate approach by inserting tactical-grade pepper spray guns into schools, in addition to having Resource Officers.

However, all schools across the country have one common goal: keeping everyone safe.

We’re gonna do what we believe is in the best interest of keeping kids, staff, and families safe in our district

Donald Mook, Superintendent of Columbiana Exempted Schools

