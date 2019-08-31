‘Battle of Fort Henry’ comes to life at Oglebay Park

Video
Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s an action-packed Labor Day weekend for Oglebay Park.

This year marks the 236th anniversary of the 1782 Battle of Fort Henry.

Community members will be able to commemorate the famous battle at Oglebay Park Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The commemoration will include also include Betty Zane’s famous run for the gunpowder.

For a full list of Labor Day celebrations at Oglebay Park, please visit their website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Dr. Dave Walker's Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Dave Walker's Evening Forecast"
More Weather News

Job and Career Fair

Neal McCoy Contest

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter