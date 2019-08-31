‘Battle of Fort Henry’ comes to life at Oglebay Park

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It’s an action-packed Labor Day weekend for Oglebay Park.

This year marks the 236th anniversary of the 1782 Battle of Fort Henry.

Community members will be able to commemorate the famous battle at Oglebay Park Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The commemoration will include also include Betty Zane’s famous run for the gunpowder.

For a full list of Labor Day celebrations at Oglebay Park, please visit their website.