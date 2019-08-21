Breaking News
Bellaire Fire hands out free smoke detectors to local residents

Video
Posted: / Updated:

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — Bellaire Fire Department spent Tuesday evening promoting fire safety and giving back to the community.

Through a $2,500 grant, the department was able to give out 189 free smoke detectors to local residents.

The grant was is through FM Global, a mutual insurance company.

