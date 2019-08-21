Bellaire Fire hands out free smoke detectors to local residents

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — Bellaire Fire Department spent Tuesday evening promoting fire safety and giving back to the community.
Through a $2,500 grant, the department was able to give out 189 free smoke detectors to local residents.
The grant was is through FM Global, a mutual insurance company.
