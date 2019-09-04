Belmont County Fair is officially open!

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County Fair is officially underway.

The weekend’s festivities started with the official opening ceremonies at noon on Wednesday.

Thousands of people are expected to flock to the Belmont County Fairgrounds all weekend long in search of a good time.

Organizers say there is fun for the whole family.

We have a rodeo tonight tomorrow we will have a live stock show and drag racing. Then saturday we have a truck and tractor pull.
Sunday we have the demo derby and Confederate railroad will perform. We are so excited and want everyone to come out and join us

Debi Erlenbach- Belomont County Fair Board

The fair runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Ohio Valley Weather Update

Alexa's Noon Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alexa's Noon Weather Update"
More Weather News

Wheeling 250 Parade

Job and Career Fair

Neal McCoy Contest

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter