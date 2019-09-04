Belmont County Fair is officially open!

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County Fair is officially underway.
The weekend’s festivities started with the official opening ceremonies at noon on Wednesday.
Thousands of people are expected to flock to the Belmont County Fairgrounds all weekend long in search of a good time.
Organizers say there is fun for the whole family.
We have a rodeo tonight tomorrow we will have a live stock show and drag racing. Then saturday we have a truck and tractor pull.Debi Erlenbach- Belomont County Fair Board
Sunday we have the demo derby and Confederate railroad will perform. We are so excited and want everyone to come out and join us
The fair runs through Sunday.
