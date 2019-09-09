ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A Belmont County man will be behind bars for the next ten years after being convicted of two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
Judge Frank Fregiato sentenced Charles Kriger to five years on each count, which will run consecutively.
Kriger must also register as a two-tier sex offender for the next 25 years.
- Blue Thunder Ride benefits local first responders
- Looking for a job? Stop by the WTRF Ohio Valley Job & Career Fair
- Ohio school boards to decide if show choir is physical enough to fulfill graduation requirement
- Belmont County man sentenced, must register as sex offender
- Ohio County Sheriff’s Working Overtime for Displaced Hillcrest Patients