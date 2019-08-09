Breaking News
Belmont County welcomes 4 new Humane Officers

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Residents of Belmont County have pleaded for a new Humane Officer in the area and they got much more than they were expecting!

The county sworn in four Humane Officers Friday morning but the group has already been getting to work and seeing results.

We have had a run on a lot of small baby animals that have lost their mamas and we’ve been able to get them into [a] shelter. We are happy to assist the county in anyway possible to make sure we don’t have any animals being starved or abused anywhere.

Julie Larish, Humane Officer of Belmont County

The group will continue to tackle incidents involving domesticated animals while putting a heavier emphasis on the treatment of livestock.

Belmont County Humane Officers will soon be equipped with a one-call system where residents will be able to report any incidences of abuse.

