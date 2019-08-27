Bethlehem Elementary students, teachers enjoying outdoor classroom

BETHLEHEM, W.Va. (WTRF) — Students at Bethlehem Elementary School are enjoying some classroom time outdoors, thanks to the Chevron and the Benedum Foundation.

Months after applying for a $7,500 grant, the elementary school has officially opened its outdoor classroom.

It has multiple tables under a shelter, allowing students to enjoy the outdoors while learning many subjects.

Students and teachers are both raving about their new classroom.

We can learn our ABC’s. Nathan Tamburin, 1st grade student