Bethlehem Elementary students, teachers enjoying outdoor classroom

BETHLEHEM, W.Va. (WTRF) — Students at Bethlehem Elementary School are enjoying some classroom time outdoors, thanks to the Chevron and the Benedum Foundation.

Months after applying for a $7,500 grant, the elementary school has officially opened its outdoor classroom.

It has multiple tables under a shelter, allowing students to enjoy the outdoors while learning many subjects.

Students and teachers are both raving about their new classroom.

We can learn our ABC’s.

Nathan Tamburin, 1st grade student

This has been my dream — the outdoor classroom for probably 20 years. I thought, ‘how wonderful it would be if we could have one up here and use it.’

Janet Myers-Eikey, 4th grade teacher at Bethlehem Elementary School

