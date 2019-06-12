Beware of electric shock when swimming

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Summertime is almost here and several folks making their way to local lakes and swimming pools.

If swimming is your thing, there are some things you need to watch out for if you’re planning on getting in the water. Experts say you need to be aware of your surroundings to avoid dangerous situations, like electric shock drowning. It’s rare, but dangerous and occurs when swimmers are exposed to electric currents in the water.

The shock from the current paralyzes the swimmer causing them to drown. It can also cause a fatal heart rhythm.

“That’s why we always say to swim with a partner, never swim alone,” said Dr. David Hess of WVU Reynolds Memorial Hospital. “We say that when you are around a marina or dock that has an electrical current you want to be very safe. A lot of experts say to stay 50 or 100 yards away from a dock or a marina because of faulty wiring can get in the water and they can have trouble with electricity coming from a dock or a marina.”

Experts say to be cautious of a tingling feeing in the water if there is any type of electricity nearby.