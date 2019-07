A Pennsylvania librarian is bringing books to kids this summer, even though her town doesn’t have a library.

She’s packed them in boxes and she’s hauling them around town using a bike.

This summer, Antietam school district librarian Sarah Westley is taking a journey of her own.

To get books to children.

Every Tuesday this summer, she’ll make her rounds, handing out free books and taking book donations.

The goal is to expand over the next few weeks and be even bigger by next summer.