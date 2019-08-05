Governor Justice personally deliver news of ‘I-70 Bridges Project’

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Governor Jim Justice paid a visit to the Wheeling Monday to make good on his promise about fixing roads across the Mountain State.

During a press conference at Heritage Port, Governor Justice announced that a $214 million bid has been awarded to Swank Construction of New Kensington, Pennsylvania.

Original bids for the I-70 Bridges Project came in $61 million dollars higher than that.

However, state officials scrapped them and started from scratch, taking a lot of push back from the public at the time.

“A lot of push back from a lot of people saying, oh, it will never happen now, it will never happen,” said Governor Justice. “Well, I’m not about that. I didn’t like it but I had to listen to that. But today, we’ve shown ’em.”

“We’re gonna start pretty earnestly this fall with some offline work, underneath some of the bridges, getting ready,” said Andrew Swank of Swank Construction. “Large portion of the work is 2021 and 2022, but we have to start, really immediately after Labor Day.”

State officials say engineering costs and “full depth” pavement reconstruction was removed to lessen the cost of the project.

Governor Justice also described the Wheeling Suspension Bridge as a “beautiful historic landmark that we need to preserve.”