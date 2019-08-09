Black Diamond Wrestling and Beastman hosts special fundraiser for local family

McMechen, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wrestlers are hitting the mats this weekend for a great cause.

Black Diamond Wrestling and Beastman are hosting a fundraiser for the Finsley family at the former Union Junior High School in McMechen.

More than 35 professional wrestlers from the East Coast will put on a show Sunday afternoon including WWE superstar James Ellsworth, Impact superstar Man Man Fulton, andCMLL star Sam Adonis

Its in honor [of] Kanette Finsley who just passed away. All proceeds are going to go to the family. Wes Fetty, Fundraiser Organizer and Professional Wrestler

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and tickets are available for $10. Children ages 10 and younger can enter for $5.