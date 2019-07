MORRISTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) — Thursday was opening night for the ‘Blame My Roots’ Festival at ValleyView Campground.

Country music fans came out to show their support for the inaugural festival that saw local Tim Ullom Band take the stage among others.

The festival features national acts as well, such as Trace Adkins, Joe Diffie and Tyler Farr.

‘Blame My Roots’ finishes up Saturday evening.

For more information, please visit their website.