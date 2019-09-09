Blue Thunder Ride benefits local first responders

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — An appreciation luncheon was held Monday for local first responders and another benefit event is taking place this weekend.

The Blue Thunder Ride returns for its third year with all proceeds going towards the Wheeling Police Department and Ohio County Sheriff’s Office.

It all takes place at Buffalo Wild Wings in Moundsville and its an all day event.

We will have about a 90 mile ride with three stops. We will be back here for dinner between 5:30 and 6 [p.m.] J.D. Gellner, Founder of the Blue Thunder Ride

Registration starts at 10 a.m. with kickstands going up at noon.