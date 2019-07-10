‘Blues Tuesdays’ concert series returns tonight

WHEELING,W.Va.(WTRF) - It's summer time, and for many youth that means lots of camps and vacation bible schools. But one church actually combines the two ideas. Every year the Vineyard Adventure Kids program and the Vineyard Church of Wheeling hosts their annual free football and cheer camp. This is something the wheeling park football team is proud to help out with."We're always, the football team, talking about giving back to the community, trying to do some outreach stuff. It's just an easy fit, I'm a member of the church. These guys are given the opportunity to volunteer or not volunteer it's up to them and I never have a problem getting these guys here. I think these big kids get more out of it than the little ones do," said Chris Daugherty, Wheeling Park's head football coach.

Coach Doc says he has one piece of advice for his players before they help out each year.