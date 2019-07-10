Breaking News
‘Blues Tuesdays’ concert series returns tonight

Blues-genre fans won’t have to wait until August for the Heritage Music Bluesfest.

The Summer-time Music Blues Concert Series kicks off Tuesday evening at the River City Ale Works.

Most notably known as ‘Blues Tuesdays,’ a major blues recording artist performs weekly until the festival arrives August 9.

Bruce Wheeler. “We started this a few years ago and it’s created a little bit of excitement for the festival coming up,” said Bruce Wheeler, Heritage Music Bluesfest organizer. “People come in, wet their whistle, I guess we might say, and [it] gets them in the mood for the Heritage Music Bluesfest August 9, 10, and 11.”

More information is available on their website.

