‘Blues Tuesdays’ concert series returns tonight

Blues-genre fans won’t have to wait until August for the Heritage Music Bluesfest.
The Summer-time Music Blues Concert Series kicks off Tuesday evening at the River City Ale Works.
Most notably known as ‘Blues Tuesdays,’ a major blues recording artist performs weekly until the festival arrives August 9.
Bruce Wheeler. “We started this a few years ago and it’s created a little bit of excitement for the festival coming up,” said Bruce Wheeler, Heritage Music Bluesfest organizer. “People come in, wet their whistle, I guess we might say, and [it] gets them in the mood for the Heritage Music Bluesfest August 9, 10, and 11.”
