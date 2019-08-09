Bluesfest returns to Heritage Port

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Friendly City is in for a “bluesy” weekend!

For 19 years, the Heritage Music Bluesfest has taken center stage at Heritage Port in Wheeling.

The annual festival draws thousands from all over the country and world, including Canada, Mexico, Panama and Japan.

Organizers say the festival always has something for everyone.

We’ve got people from Memphis, we’ve got people from Baltimore and artist from Texas and San Francisco. There is different types of blues all through the weekend from “heavy rocking” blues to mellow acoustic blues. Bruce Wheeler, Festival organizer for the Heritage Music Bluesfest

Wheeler also says that this year’s event will feature some of the biggest stars in the blues genre.

The line up kicks off incredibly strong. We have a Friday night that is all 2019 Grammy nominees. Starting with Cedric Burnside, Teresa James and the Rhythm Tramps, Victor Wainwright and the Train and then, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and this year’s Grammy nominee Elvin Bishop. Bruce Wheeler, Festival organizer for the Heritage Music Bluesfest

Danielle Nicole, another 2019 Grammy nominee will take the stage Saturday and showcase her new band.

For more information on the 19th annual Heritage Music Bluesfest, please visit their website.