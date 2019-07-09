BOE discusses ways to improve student experience

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Brooke County Board of Education is spending the summer discussing ways to improve the student experience.

One of their ideas is to bring in strength and performance teachers that would offer classes open to all high school, and eventually middle school, students. Aside from athletics and physical education, the board is focused on academics and fine arts, as well as transportation safety.

Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Crook says that the board’s goal is to provide the best possible education for Brooke County students and that their safety and security is his top priority.