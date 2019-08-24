Boy Scouts show off their cooking skills featuring a special ingredient

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The competition was intense as cooks gathered to out-do each other on Saturday.

A twist….they weren’t inside!

They were outside, cooking over a fire they had built in the ground.

It was the Ohio River Valley Boy Scouts third annual Dutch Oven Cookoff at the Sandscrest Scout Reservation.

The scouts had some real-life chefs on hand to help them, but every dish they created; whether it was a meat, vegetable or desert course, had to contain popcorn!

“The Dutch Oven Cookoff is you basically build a fire in the ground with some charcoals and you basically do whatever you want to do,” explained Gary Weekley, Assistant Scoutmaster of Troop 6. “We have grass-fed beef, we have noodles.”)

“I saw a popcorn-breaded tilapia over there. I saw a delightful looking four or five cheese mac and cheese with ground beef and cheddar popcorn in it,” observed Chef Rocco Basil. “Here’s a lovely birthday cake-flavored popcorn coffee cake with brown sugar.”

One of the judges was Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott.

So, why the emphasis on popcorn?

The scouts will soon kick off their annual popcorn sale. Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts will be out walking their neighborhoods, asking their neighbors to buy popcorn. It’s to raise funds for the camping and other activities for the coming year.