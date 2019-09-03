BREAKING: OVMC suspending inpatient, emergency medical services

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio Valley Medical Center formally announced via press release that inpatient and emergency medical services will be suspended.

Inpatient does include Hillcrest Behavioral Health Services.

This will take into effect Wednesday, September 4 at 11:59 p.m.

WVU Medicine and Wheeling Hospital have both released a statement regarding OVMC’s recent announcement.

WVU Medicine has been negotiating in good faith with OVMC to assume psychiatric services on the campus of OVMC with the understanding that OVMC would continue to provide services until October. We were therefore very surprised by OVMC’s late-day announcement today and unfortunate decision to abruptly close services even earlier than expected. WVU Medicine news release statement regarding OVMC recent announcement

The OVMC news today was a surprise, due to the fact that the expected closing was October 7. In addition, it was understood that both OVMC and EORH would close on that date. Wheeling Hospital is currently evaluating the situation and our next steps. Wheeling Hospital news release statement regarding OVMC recent announcement

Congressman David McKinley also released a statement regarding the recent announcement.

Today’s announcement will have a major impact on patients, especially those utilizing OVMC’s inpatient mental health services and emergency services. We are hopeful that potential buyers will move with a sense of urgency in order to prevent any further disruptions to care. Rep Davis McKinley. (R) WV

OVMC and East Ohio Regional Hospital announced that both hospitals would close its doors on October 7.

More than 1,000 jobs will be affected by these closing.

