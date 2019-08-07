Bridgeport community, first responders unite for National Night Out

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — Along with Wheeling, Bridgeport also participated in ‘National Night Out.’

Bridgeport police officers, firefighters, community leaders and citizens all came together at Bridgeport High School in an attempt to building better community relations.

The event featured trucks, free food and plenty of fun for the kids.

Tonight’s just important because it brings Bridgeport together as a community. There ain’t much happening in this town, there ain’t no big fairs or anything so we decided on doing this to bring the community together. John Bumba, Police Chief of the Village of Bridgeport

It’s just a great night to sponsor the community and have the kids come out, the police department, fire departments we work with daily. So, it’s just good to be out here with them and just give our appreciation back to the community. Ty Coulson, Co-Owner of Bill’s Towing

Many cities across nation participated in the 36th National Night Out.

The event is intended to promote police and community relationships, as well as neighborhood camaraderie.