Bridgeport High School seniors have a colorful send off before graduation

BRIDGEPORT, OHIO (WTRF) —

Seniors at one local high school received an emotional send off earlier today.

Students, teachers and staff at Bridgeport School District paid tribute to this year’s graduates during their annual senior send off day.

After being treated to breakfast this morning, the seniors took one last walk through the middle and elementary schools before ending up at the high school entrance.

That was then followed by a color festival to celebrate new beginnings for the students.

The soon-to-be graduates say the challenges they have faced from the pandemic have made them stronger as a groups.