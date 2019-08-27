Brooke Co. BOE cracking down on damaged Chromebooks by students

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Some students in Brooke County Schools may be facing severe consequences following Monday’s Board of Education meeting.

According to the Board, Brooke Middle School has more Chromebooks than students.

However, parents and school personnel have witnessed students using the devices for amusement instead of educational purposes.

The Board has received several reports of students destroying Chromebooks and Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Crook says the Board is ready to take action.

It is unacceptable. We’re going to address them and some kids who do that, they may be in front of the Board for an expulsion because that’s willful damage of property. And so, Policy 43.73 really addresses that. So we’re going to crack down on that because you’re right, it’s not fair to punish the whole for the acts of a few. Dr. Jeffrey Crook, Superintendent of Brooke County Schools

Other discussions included the possibility of selling unused properties and the Board’s relationship with the Business Development Corporation of the Northern Panhandle.

Deidra Parr, Treasurer and CFO of the Brooke County Board of Education, mentioned that two vehicles were purchased with alternative education funds.

A special Board of Education meeting will be taking place soon.