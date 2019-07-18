Breaking News
Brooke Co. officials aware of property tax assessments error

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Brooke County Commission and the Brooke County Sheriff’s Office want to let the public know that they are indeed aware of the county-wide issue affecting the recently-mailed property tax assessments.

The third-party company who prints and mails the tickets claim the issue is the result of a software error, and has assured the county that new tax statements will be mailed as soon as possible.

The company also stated that this will come with no extra expense to the tax payers.

