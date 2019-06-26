Brooke County BOE, BDC seek buyer for former Follansbee Middle School

Video

by:

Posted: / Updated:
follansbee middle_1519239541745.png.jpg

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Brooke County Board of Education and the BDC of the Northern Panhandle are trying to sell the former Follansbee Middle School.

The property was on the auction block Monday at 10 a.m. and by 10:30, no bids had been placed. Officials tell us that they opened the bidding at $700,000.

Nevertheless, Brooke County Schools superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Crook is confident that the board and the BDC will be able to find a buyer.

“Pat Ford and the group, they are seeking out buyers to help the school district out,” said Dr. Crook. “So we’re going to continue with that plan and keep pushing that property and hopefully someone will step forward and purchase that property for use.”

School officials and the BDC originally said that they had a lot of interest in the property, which is why they decided to auction it off.

Stay with 7News for updates on this story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

4th of July Countdown Clock


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter