Brooke County kicks off annual fair

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Brooke County Fair returns to the Ohio Valley for the first weekend of September.

Organizers will open the fair with a live butterfly release.

However, there are many fun events for all ages throughout the weekend.

Friday events and activities include Black Diamond Wrestling, a stunt show and Elvis impressions by Mario Manzini.

The fair runs from 4-9 p.m. Friday and will be held at Brooke Hills Park throughout the weekend.

For event schedules or more information, please visit their website.

