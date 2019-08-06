Brooke County VA Van Drivers receive funding for one year

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Brooke County Commissioners have passed a motion to provide funding for the VA Van Drivers.

They have given a stipend of $7,500 to the American Legion Post in Follansbee, which will act as the paying agent for the driver stipends.

According to Commissioners the stipend will be for the next year and it will hopefully give the state a chance to either find volunteers or take another glance at the program.

Brooke County Commissioner A.J. Thomas said, “We are hopeful that our counterparts in the other panhandle counties will follow suit and take action to protect our veterans. “

Hancock County has committed to give the same amount as Brooke County but they have not put it into motion as of yet.

Their commission meeting is set for Thursday.