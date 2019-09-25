Building a Better Community: YWCA WIND Program

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – There are numerous organizations across the Ohio Valley that make it their mission to help those in need.

Some people would even call these organizations the areas best kept secrets.

Our Building a Better Community Series continues with YWCA Wheeling WIND Program.

Willingness, Caring, Responsibility, Open-mindness and Humility are words that are often used when talking about the WIND program…

Laura Albertini-Weigel is the WIND Director.

She says they provide women with a safe place and opportunities in all avenues to put the pieces of their lives back together.

“Whether it be employment, the mental health, the physical health, we hook them up to all of those local resources so that they are getting all of their needs addressed.” Laura Albertini-Weigel – WIND Director

The program strives to empower each woman to begin her own path to recovery.

And that is exactly what it did for Sonia O’Brien.

She’s accomplished so much and it has given her hope again.

With the program she says it gives her something to look forward to everyday.

“This is by far the best opportunity that I could have gotten for my life.” Sonia O’brien – WIND Participant

Albertini-Weigel said the United Way provides support, financial backing, and opportunities for the women such as training, covering expenses for possible job equipment, transportation, among many other things.

“Never have I not called them that they have not given me good direction or support. So they are a vital part of why we can be successful in our program.” Laura Albertini-Weigel – WIND Director

Albertini-Weigel said a lot of women that were a part of the program have moved on and even work in the field to give back and help others battle their addictions.

“We have a lot of hope because we see the successes, we see women get their life back, we see women get their families back. They go on to do great things in our community and other communities and the impact is like the ripple affect and that’s what we want.” Laura Albertini-Weigel – WIND Director

If anyone wants to volunteer their time stop in the YWCA from 9 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday.

Admission Criteria LINK: http://ywcawheeling.org/programs/women-inspired-in-new-direction/