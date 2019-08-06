1  of  2
Breaking News
President Trump expected to visit El Paso Wednesday Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

California man with 30 pounds of marijuana in suitcase sentenced in West Virginia

Video

by: WTRF web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A California man who admitted having about 30 pounds of marijuana in his suitcase when he flew to West Virginia has been sentenced to 10 months.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart’s office said in a news release that U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers sentenced 22-year-old Gerardo Delgadillo Jr. on Monday in Huntington.

Prosecutors said Delgadillo flew to Tri-State Airport in Kenova in October. He admitted he intended to sell the marijuana.

Court documents didn’t list Delgadillo’s hometown.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Job and Career Fair

Click to Win

Click to Enter

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter