Cameron Elementary enjoys first school week at Grandview Park

CAMERON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Students at Cameron Elementary enjoyed the first couple days of the new school year at Grandview Park.

First through fifth graders participated in the STEM and Leadership Kickoff program at the park.

Representatives from the Smart Center taught interactive lessons on various topics, such as robotics and coding.

Students, as well as faculty, were excited about the opportunity to spend the first couple days of the new school year outside of the classroom.

We thought this was a good way to start with our students, so the teachers and kids can build relationships, be very engaged coming back to school. And so, all of the activities [and] lessons provided lots of hands on, engaging lessons.” Wendy Clutter, Principal of Cameron Elementary

Students also played mini golf, explored trails and capped off the trip with a dip into the pool.