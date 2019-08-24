Can’t make it to church? How about a drive-thru prayer

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Are you sometimes too busy to make it to church?

Pastor Darrell Cummings of the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple stood in his church parking lot in North Wheeling Saturday morning, welcoming people who were driving by.

Those who saw the signs and wanted to pray just pulled over and rolled down their window. Pastor Cummings asked them if there was something in particular they’d like to pray about and he said a quick prayer.

It only took a minute or two, and then they drove off with a smile.

He said this isn’t the first time they’ve done drive-through prayers.

“We had people on their way to their wedding stop by and we had a prayer with them,” Cummings recalled. “We’ve had people on motorcycles stop by and we prayed for them. Once we held a drive-through prayer and it just so happened to be the day the President was coming through. He didn’t stop but he drove by and he saw us here with our drive-through prayer.”

He’ll do it again on August 31 at the Shiloh Apostolic Faith Assembly on 3000 Weir Avenue. It will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

Pastor Cummings knows drive-through prayer is not everybody’s cup of tea, but he says “it can’t do any harm!”