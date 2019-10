STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The Cash Explosion Road Show is paying a visit to the Ohio Valley this weekend.

Two tapings of the show will be recorded at Steubenville High School on Saturday.

Around 800 to 1,200 people are expected to attend.

The two tapings will air on November 2 and November 9.

