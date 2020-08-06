HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Center for Disease Control (CDC) is warning parents to be on the lookout for a rare polio-like condition that affects children.
The health agency says it is preparing for a possible outbreak of acute flaccid myelitis, a life threatening condition that affects the nervous system.
The CDC says cases tend to spike every two years.
The most common symptoms are sudden limb weakness, respiratory illness and fever.
AFM can lead to permanent disability.
Latest stories on KHON2
- Caregiver arrested after video shows 88-year-old Florida man being punched, slapped
- Ohio bars and restaurants lose argument on “last call” rule
- 26 charged in a drug conspiracy involving heroin, fentanyl, “crack” cocaine, and meth in Wheeling
- CDC advises parents to look out for polio-like condition in children
- Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 1,166 new cases, 22 additional deaths