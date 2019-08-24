Celebration planned to honor the life of Dr. John Mattox

FLUSHING, Ohio (WTRF) – Dr. John Mattox, curator and founder of the Underground Railroad Museum in Flushing, passed away suddenly on July 17.

People are still trying to process this profound loss, so friends and community leaders are planning a celebration of life to honor him.

The Executive Director of the Belmont County Tourism Bureau says Dr. Mattox was already helping plan for this year’s Rubberneck Tour, which focuses on Flushing this year.

So, after the tour concludes, the event will begin.

“He was such an asset to not only the tourism office and the museums, but to Wheeling to St. Clairsville to Belmont County to the state of Ohio,” continued Barb Ballint. “He was involved in so many things that we’re gonna celebrate his life. We’re gonna make sure that we do it right for Dr. John Mattox.

The Celebration of Life is set for 6:30 p.m. on Sunday October 13 at the Zion Christian Retreat Lakeside Pavilion in Flushing.

Ballint said it’s a beautiful outdoor venue where those who remember him will speak about his life and his contributions.

It’s open to the public and will follow the Belmont County Rubberneck Tour, which will wrap up at 6:00 p.m. in Flushing that day.