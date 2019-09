STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — St. Patrick’s Day may be six months out but that isn’t stopping First Fridays from holding Celtic Fest!

The Harmonium Project says there will be Irish dancing and a sampling of local breweries, among other activities.

Attendees can also take part in horse and carriage rides and participate in a jam session at Leonardo’s Coffeehouse.

The fest kicks off Friday evening at 6 p.m. Be sure to bring your kilt and bagpipes!