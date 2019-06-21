CFOV internship program hopes to keep students in the Ohio Valley

According to recent statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Mountain State has experienced a significant decline in population over the past year.

However, The Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley is helping to address the problem with a unique program.

They are encouraging young people to stay in the area with their Community Leader Internship Program, which is in its seventh year.

It matches selected students with an internship based on their interests to help them discover employment opportunities here in the Ohio Valley.

“It’s taught me so many things about how good of a place this actually is and it’s definitely a place I am considering returning back to work in,” said Community Leader Internship Program student Ateria Walker.

“I think it really helps them because they don’t think there is a lot going on in Wheeling and the Ohio Valley, but there actually is,” added Community Leader Internship Program student Matt Porter. “I’m glad this program is being able to show that there are things happening and there things available to people here.”

The program also gives students networking opportunities with other students and local professionals.