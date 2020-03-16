Closings and Delays
Bellaire City Schools

Chick-fil-A temporarily closes dining room seating over coronavirus concerns

Video

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Chick-fil-A announced Sunday night it will be temporarily closing its dining room seating in all restaurants across the nation over coronavirus concerns.

According to the fast-food chain, some of its restaurants may only offer service through the drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options.

The company said these changes will help limit person-to-person contact.

On Friday, Chick-fil-A closed all playgrounds to help focus heightened sanitation efforts in other areas of the restaurant, started serving meals in carry-out packaging and drive-thru guests will no longer be offered a printed menu.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter