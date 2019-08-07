1  of  2
Chipotle bowls contain cancer-linked chemicals, study says

by: CNN Newsource

CNN NEWSOURCE — A new report is drawing some big concerns about the bowls at Chipotle.

The new food economy says it found the fiber bowls are exposed to chemicals that can lead to cancer. The study says the bowls are treated with “pfa” also called forever chemicals.

It helps bowls hold hot, wet, and greasy food, but the Environmental Protection Agency says those compounds do not break down in the human body and they can accumulate over time.

The chemicals also seep into the soil as the bowls break down leading to toxic compost.

