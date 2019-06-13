City Council to explore selling off St. Clairsville waste and wastewater system

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Water supply issues have hit many communities in our valley.

Replacing worn-out water lines and making certain the water from them meets regulations set by state and federal officials will cost money.

Like many communities in the Ohio Valley, when residents wanted fresh water and indoor plumbing, St. Clairsville built out a water system. The system completed in 1929 now needs updates to replace worn-out water lines and keep environmental regulators happy.

The City Council has chosen to explore selling off the St. Clairsville waste and wastewater system to accomplish those goals. A Request for Proposals brought only one bid package from Aqua-Ohio.

Aqua-Ohio bills itself as “Ohio’s oldest and largest regulated utility.” It operates in 20 Ohio counties, mostly in the northeastern corner of the state, and serves half a million customers.

Under Aqua-Ohio’s proposal, St. Clairsville would sell the water and wastewater systems for roughly ten-point-six million dollars. Aqua-Ohio projects they would have to spend $7.5 million in capital expenses during the first five years of ownership.

St. Clairsville Mayor Terry Pugh declined an on-camera interview at present, saying the city would wait for a report from an Advisory Committee formed to explore the issue. If that committee gives the “sell” recommendation, it would have to go through a normal city ordinance process to become effective.

That advisory committee concerning the St. Clairsville water and sewage system will meet Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in City Council Chambers at the City Building.